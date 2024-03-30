Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $444.01. 36,839,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,250,928. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $434.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.97.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

