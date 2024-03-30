Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares accounts for 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $10,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Down 0.6 %

AUB stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. 703,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,763. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.61. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.72 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donald R. Kimble acquired 7,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,355.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

