Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,931,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,860. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.79.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

