Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 1,187 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $602.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.56.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $555.79. 608,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,608. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $308.26 and a 52 week high of $561.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $454.40. The firm has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile



Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

