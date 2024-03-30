Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 120 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $91.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,311,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,327,932. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

