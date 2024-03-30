Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 2,383 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.0 %

American Express stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.97. The firm has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $231.69.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.84.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

