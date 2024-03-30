Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 325 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.13. 2,819,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,437. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

