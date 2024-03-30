Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock remained flat at $235.79 during midday trading on Friday. 162,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.