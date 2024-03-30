Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 707,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,568,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned approximately 0.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.29. 16,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,449. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $22.81 and a twelve month high of $25.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0856 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

