Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 137 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 19,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,905,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $148.63. 5,197,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,222. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

