Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 187 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in REGL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,795,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,351,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:REGL traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,316 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

About ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

