Atlas Brown Inc. Buys 387 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.80. 448,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $273.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.45.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

