Atlas Brown Inc. Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,645 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 162,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 38,250 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $21.69. 32,886,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,444,230. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

