Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 2,085 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,524 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 63,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 25,068 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 28,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 29,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $41.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,771,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,573,342. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.