Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,610 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 55,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 20,180 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.72. 1,073,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

