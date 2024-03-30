Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in Tesla by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,717,000 after acquiring an additional 18,462 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.04 on Friday, reaching $175.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,654,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,978,928. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.74. The firm has a market cap of $559.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

