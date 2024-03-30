Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $155.91. The company had a trading volume of 361,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,978. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $156.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

