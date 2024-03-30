Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 2,464 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:F traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,846,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,323,184. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

