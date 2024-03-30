Atlas Brown Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,285,000 after buying an additional 124,951 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,106,000 after buying an additional 134,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

QUAL traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.35. 1,573,281 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.08.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

