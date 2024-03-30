Atlas Brown Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $2.62 on Friday, hitting $205.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,194,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,831. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $206.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.47.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

