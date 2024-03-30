AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.7% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co lifted its position in AT&T by 2.0% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 32,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 33,461,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,692,152. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

