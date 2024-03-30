Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.74

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.74 and last traded at C$6.49, with a volume of 1819661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.44.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$6.12 to C$4.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$0.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.
Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$72.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.50 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 137.28% and a net margin of 151.71%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
