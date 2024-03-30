Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Trading Up 0.7%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €65.08 ($70.74) and last traded at €64.96 ($70.61). Approximately 73,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €64.48 ($70.09).

Aurubis Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €62.55 and a 200-day moving average price of €69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39.

About Aurubis

(Get Free Report)

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.