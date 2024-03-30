AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total value of $1,052,325.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,797 shares of company stock worth $81,010,974 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO traded down $41.14 on Friday, reaching $3,151.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,713. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,921.44 and its 200 day moving average is $2,702.44.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,375.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,080.72.

Get Our Latest Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.