Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Update

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the February 29th total of 196,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:AVTBF traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,911. Avant Brands has a 1-year low of 0.06 and a 1-year high of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.10.

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, and Pristine brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

