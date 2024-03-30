Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 235,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $14,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $3,759,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2,206.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after buying an additional 119,139 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $6,461,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $275,000.

AVDE stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

