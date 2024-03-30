AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.65. 7,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 19,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $146.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF by 1,621.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 104,405 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,310,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $580,000.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Company Profile

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

