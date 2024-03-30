AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK) Trading 0.2% Higher

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.88. 1,127,774 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,652,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60.

Get AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NASDAQ:SARK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.