Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.75.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.17. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

