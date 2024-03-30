Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,900 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 29th total of 591,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 650,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Ayr Wellness Stock Up 7.3 %

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $2.65 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

