Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Tops $0.0000

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $370.76 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000602 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012281 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

BABYDOGE is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $7,321,818.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

