BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Update

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 250,500 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the February 29th total of 196,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BAESF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.10. 122,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,691. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

