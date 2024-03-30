Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.97

Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $11.29. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 1,749 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Bank of the James Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 16.59%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William C. Bryant III bought 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $41,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,919 shares in the company, valued at $779,028. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 36,564 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 21,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

