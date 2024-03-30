Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$41.95 and last traded at C$41.95. Approximately 138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.03.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.56.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile
Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.
