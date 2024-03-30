Barclays Trims Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Target Price to $25.00

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

COLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.53. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.31 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -72.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,909,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,778,000 after buying an additional 343,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,331,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,292,000 after buying an additional 1,071,074 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,077,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,262,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,882,000 after buying an additional 93,469 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,566,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,574,000 after buying an additional 106,255 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

