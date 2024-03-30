Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Receives C$6.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTE. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

TSE:BTE opened at C$4.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.83 and a 12-month high of C$6.37. The firm has a market cap of C$4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.80.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.12. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.6898638 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is -27.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$142,000.00. In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$142,000.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.