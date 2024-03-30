BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC) Short Interest Down 60.0% in March

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:BGLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the February 29th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
BioNexus Gene Lab Price Performance
NASDAQ:BGLC opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64. The company has a market cap of $12.56 million and a PE ratio of -35.30. BioNexus Gene Lab has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $17.88.
About BioNexus Gene Lab
