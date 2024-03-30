Bitcoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $18.55 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $70,000.81 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,376.82 billion and $18.55 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.51 or 0.00863570 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00054976 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.76 or 0.00141089 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000445 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,668,631 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.