Bitcoin Diamond 1-Day Volume Reaches $51,946.79 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $26.07 million and $51,946.79 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00111581 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00040546 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00018189 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002836 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001386 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 105.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally."

