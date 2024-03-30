BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1987 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEAR. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

