BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on April 5th

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1336 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.68 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.25% of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

