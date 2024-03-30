Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Shares Down 0%

Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.63 and last traded at $22.63. 232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Horizon BNE ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Free Report) by 102.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,385 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 13.44% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Blue Horizon BNE ETF

The Blue Horizon BNE ETF (BNE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Blue Horizon New Energy Economy 100 index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global stocks that are perceived to benefit from a New Energy Economy. BNE was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by Blue Horizon.

