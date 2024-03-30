Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the February 29th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

Bluestone Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 55,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,875. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.

About Bluestone Resources

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

