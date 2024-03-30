Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the February 29th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Up 3.6 %
Bluestone Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 55,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,875. Bluestone Resources has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.22.
About Bluestone Resources
