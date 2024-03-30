BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
BNP Paribas Stock Performance
Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
