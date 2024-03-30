BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $35.76. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.86.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.

