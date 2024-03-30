Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the February 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

BDNNY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,338. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $80.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Boliden AB (publ)

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. Boliden AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

