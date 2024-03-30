Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 29th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.0 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

OTCMKTS BORUF remained flat at $3.56 on Friday. 18 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $6.32.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

