Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the February 29th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.0 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance
OTCMKTS BORUF remained flat at $3.56 on Friday. 18 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.98. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $6.32.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
