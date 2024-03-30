BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0908 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.009087.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of USFI stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

