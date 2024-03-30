BrightView (NYSE:BV) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.80

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 525877 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of BrightView in a report on Monday, March 4th.

BrightView Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.07 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightView

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in BrightView in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in BrightView by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,595 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in BrightView by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 50,997 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BrightView by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 59,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in BrightView by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

