Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $204.86. 368,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.35 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total value of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock valued at $9,745,637. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

