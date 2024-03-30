Brokerages Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) PT at $32.40

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.40.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BASE. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Couchbase alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BASE

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $310,254.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 441,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,826,552.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $310,254.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 441,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,826,552.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 36,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $757,702.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,236.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,738 shares of company stock worth $3,455,824 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BASE opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. Couchbase has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.